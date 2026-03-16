Nigerian actress and content creator, Oluwabunmi Adeaga-Ilori, popularly known as Kiekie, has finally opened up on her decision to keep her husband’s life away from social media.

In a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo, the fashionista explained that her Instagram presence primarily showcases her work, comedy skits, and brand promotions.

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According to her, since her husband is not involved in these endeavours, she prefers not to share aspects of their personal life online.

The mother of one said, “I’m not hiding my husband, I just don’t feel the need to put him on Instagram.

“My Instagram is my business page, and my husband is not part of my business.”

Kiekie stated that she is not hiding her husband from the public but simply chooses not to feature him on her Instagram page.