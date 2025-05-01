Why I Don’t Like Seeing My Family Anymore – Peller

Share

Nigerian Tiktoker and content creator, Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, has spoken up about the burden of taking family responsibilities at a young age.

Speaking in a recent conversation with fellow TikToker, Sandra Benede, Peller expressed his frustration of being the breadwinner of his family despite his parents and elder siblings being alive.

He stated that because he is the one saddled with the family’s financial responsibilities, he sometimes feels like he is a parent.

He explained that he now prefers sending them money for upkeep as he doesn’t wish to see them anymore.

READ ALSO:

Peller said, “I’m not feeling okay. The other day, I slept off in my car till the next morning. I don’t like what I am facing at this young age. I’m not even up to 20 years. It is not fair.

“I don’t like seeing my family anymore. I just send them things to make sure they are okay. I don’t like to see them again because my mentality is higher than living with my parents. My mentality now is higher than theirs. It feels like I’m their parent even though I have an elder brother.

“I struggle like a parent. I don’t rest. Sometimes, I feel like running away to hide somewhere in America and go offline. I have been meaning to do it but I don’t want them to be worried. Before I used to miss my mum whenever I travelled as a child. But right now, I don’t miss any of my family members anymore. The only person I will mis is Jarvis. I communicate with my family through phone but I don’t miss them.”

Share