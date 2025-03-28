Why I Don’t Like My Songs After Recording – Ayra Starr

Share

Sensational Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, popularly known as Ayra Starr, has revealed why she doesn’t likes her songs after recording them.

Speaking in an interview with Rolling Stone, the music star said each time she listens to her songs she feels they could have been better.

However, the youngstar said she felt different with her hit song ‘Woman Commando’ featuring Anita and Coco Jones, emphasising that it sounds perfect at each listen.

She said, “I usually don’t like my songs after recording. It’s so bad. I don’t even know why. I just feel like it can get better and better and I just keep trying to go go go until it’s perfect.

“But ‘Woman Commando’ was that song that I was like, okay I went crazy on this one. This is dope.”

However, Ayra Starr had revealed in a previous interview that she listens to SZA, Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, Rema and some other artists in her free time.

