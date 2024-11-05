Why I Don’t Interfere In My Son’s Marriage – Omoni Oboli

According to the ace actress, she respects her daughter-in-law’s autonomy and avoids interference in their marital decisions.

She said, “There’s been a few times when my son has come to meet me to say, ‘Mum, Marelle does not like that’ and I have to catch myself back and say ‘Oh, I didn’t mean it that way.’ And it’s okay.

“So, the fact that your child cannot come to you to say ‘my wife doesn’t like this’, that’s a problem in itself.

“I think, first things first, people need to understand and realise that this is now another family. Yes, they are still a part of your family but they now have their own family.”