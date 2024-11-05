Why I Don’t Interfere In My Son’s Marriage – Omoni Oboli

Popular Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli has said she does not interfere in her son’s marriage.
Omoni who discussed boundaries in her son’s marriage on the Dear Ife podcast with Ifedayo Agoro said she respects her daughter-in-law’s independence and avoids meddling, even when concerned.
Speaking during the interview, the movie star explained the importance of recognizing her son’s new family unit as separate from hers.
According to the ace actress, she respects her daughter-in-law’s autonomy and avoids interference in their marital decisions.
She said, “There’s been a few times when my son has come to meet me to say, ‘Mum, Marelle does not like that’ and I have to catch myself back and say ‘Oh, I didn’t mean it that way.’ And it’s okay.
“So, the fact that your child cannot come to you to say ‘my wife doesn’t like this’, that’s a problem in itself.
“I think, first things first, people need to understand and realise that this is now another family. Yes, they are still a part of your family but they now have their own family.”