Nollywood actress, Sunshine Rosman, has opened up about her lifestyle choices, revealing that she doesn’t drink alcohol or smoke.

In a recent episode of the Open Up podcast, Rosman attributed her energy and happiness to her “Natural highness,” stating that she doesn’t need substances to enhance her mood or performance.

According to Rosman, people are often amazed by her work ethic and party vibes, despite not indulging in alcohol or smoking.

“There was a time I said I wanted to be sustaining myself from acting alone and gigs were coming, but I felt empty. I felt like I was always searching for something to complete myself,” she said.

READ ALSO:

“People often ask me what I drink after seeing my videos. I don’t drink. I don’t smoke either. But guess what? If we are at a party, I would be more turnt than anybody in that room.

“I went to film in Enugu and the production team organised a cast members and crew party -and I love celebrating with cast and crew members, especially when you create a beautiful body of work.

“Those are the kind of parties I like to be at, not randomly at a Lagos club. And we were dancing and partying, if you see me in those videos, I was like, ‘Jesus, who is this girl?’

“Somebody asked me what I drank, I said, ‘Nothing.’ I don’t drink anything. I don’t need anything to influence me. I have all the happiness and happiness that I want inside myself. God has given it to me freely. I don’t need to take anything to influence me,” the actress said.