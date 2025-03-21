Why I Don’t Charge To Sing At Churches, By Nathaniel Bassey

Share

Amid the discourse regarding whether gospel ministers should charge for guest ministrations in churches, popular gospel singer, Nathaniel Bassey, has revealed why he does not charge.

Speaking during a recent sermon in church, he said, “If a church invites me to come and minister, they are doing two things. They are inviting me to minister to God and to his people.

Let me just say this before I trend in twitter, to my own understanding is when you tell me to minister to God, I can’t charge God to minister to him.

How much did he charge me for his blood on Calvary? The blood that is the very reason for my ministry. It’s a personal thing for me and it has worked for me, so why leave what is working?”

This comes after Apostle Lazarus went viral for criticising gospel artists for charging fees to perform at church events. The pastor suggested that ministry should not be commercialised, highlighting a time a singer charged 5 million to come and sing for his congregation.

His statement sparked debate and reactions within the gospel and gospel music communities. In a detailed post, singer Timi Dakolo defended gospel musicians, highlighting the financial investment required to sustain their craft.

He urged Christians to recognise that, beyond its spiritual significance, music is also a profession that demands compensation.

“My dear Christains, a quote/comversation can sound intelligent and deep yet untrue. Just like everyone else. You deserve the very best things life has to offer. You should be paid what you deserve.

Studio session, production and promotion cost a lot. You have a family to feed, you have rent to pay. “You have more songs to put out. We should stop all these attack on people’s work.

As much as it is spiritual, music is an art. If you can’t pay people, Use your choir members and pay the amount you could have given the guest artist. I doubt the second part.”

