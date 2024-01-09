Why I Don’t Care About Peoples Opinions – IK Ogbonna

Popular Nollywood actor, IK Ogbonna, has revealed why he is unbothered about public opinions or assumptions regarding his private lifestyle.

The movie star whose marriage to Sonia Morales crashed a few years ago, made this revelation while speaking in an interview with The Punch.

According to IK Ogbonna, he is always open to love again, and leaving his relationship life away from the public eye brings him more peace.

IK noted that his relationship is left for those close to him, adding that he chooses to focus solely on his career, family, and friends.

He said: “I do not care about the opinions of people who do not even know me. I face things that give me peace, such as my family, friends, and career.

“I am always open to love. Without love, we cannot live as human beings, but I wouldn’t say I like to discuss my private life, because I feel there should be a part of everyone’s life that should not be made public.

“You can’t give all of yourself to the public. When it comes to one’s love life, there is more peace when one keeps it to oneself. My relationship status is left for those people close to me to know.”

Speaking on what his New Year’s resolution is, the 39-year-old actor says he sees it as every other day, and his own new year starts on his birthday.

He said: “I am not big on New Year celebrations. For me, it is just like every other day. My new year starts on my birthday when I mark a new age. Though I usually thank God for allowing me to see another year, I do not wait until the beginning of the year to set personal goals.”