Nigerian rapper, Olanrewaju Ogunmefun David, popularly known as Vector Tha Viper, has stirred social media reactions with his recent assertion that the true essence of the church lies within individuals, not physical buildings.

Vector, who spoke in a recent interview, emphasised that he doesn’t attend church because he doesn’t believe in it as a physical structure.

Citing biblical references, Vector stressed that his perspective isn’t a rejection of churchgoers, but a call to focus on personal spirituality.

He said, “I don’t believe in church as an edifice or a building. I believe in the church as a human being. Because even the bible points to the fact that it is your heart that God is interested in.

“Also, I read a page alleged to be from Thomas and one of the statements read, ‘Behold, if the people that lead you tell you the kingdom is in the sky, then the birds of the sky precede you. If they tell you the kingdom is in the waters, then the fishes preceed you.

“Rather, the kingdom is both inside of you and outside of you. If you know yourselves, you will become known, and you will realise that you are the sons of the living Father. But if you do not know yourself, you will dwell in poverty, and the poverty would be you.

“So, if the kingdom is in the church, then the altar is more important than you. The kingdom is a conglomerate of believers. But it is rooted in the individualism of your savings. So, you are saved individually by connecting to God.”