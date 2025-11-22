Nigeria On-Air Personality (OAP), Toke Makinwa has sparked conversations on social media among new mothers after sharing her unconventional approach to bathing her newborn.

In a recent video, Makinwa revealed that she avoids giving her baby a daily bath, saying frequent washing could be harsh on a newborn’s delicate skin.

She noted that babies, having spent nine months in the womb, are not exposed to dirt in the way many assume.

“I know I’m a new mom, and I’m literally just learning as I go, but I really think excessive showering causes skin problems in babies.

“Babies are not dirty. They’ve been inside the womb for nine months, and inside your womb is not dirty,” she explained.

Makinwa said her decision was influenced by observing improvements in her niece’s skin after adopting a reduced bathing routine. Based on this, she has chosen a similar approach for her daughter, Yaya.

According to her, she intends to gradually introduce daily baths when Yaya is between four and six months old, stressing that every mother should do what works best for their child’s well-being.