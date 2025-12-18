Why I Don’t Attend Certain Events – Angela Okorie

Nigerian actress Angela Okorie has said she deliberately avoids certain events due to her awareness of people’s true intentions.

In an Instagram post, she revealed that not all invitations are genuine, adding that some are designed to harm or destroy unsuspecting guests.

Okorie emphasised the importance of prayer and discernment, stating that only God can reveal people’s true intentions.

She noted that her absence from certain events is because some people may not genuinely like her but want her presence because she “Brings life to the party.”

She added that no amount of appearance fee can convince her to attend places where her spirit warns her against going.

Her post read, “Not all invitations you should go.

“Some are plotting to kill or destroy you, that’s why as a human being you need to pray for deliverance so God can show you who y’all are dealing with, most of you, why I don’t attend some of your events is deep down y’all don’t like me, but you want me in ur events cos am the life of the party.

“I follow my spirit, and there are places I don’t go, no matter how much you want me to come, regardless of the artist’s fee, or I will never be seen with you!!

“Poison plenty o. Dem Dey poison people o. Dem Dey plan people o. Shebi una see as mohbad matter as e Dey go.

“Na who die loose o. Una see as JP matter take go hmmm. No be everywhere dem invite you, you go go. Some invitations na plan o.

“Dem don do me well well if no be say I be strong person dem for don comot me, but you see this God Am serving is alive he will expose all of them In Jesus mighty name amen.”