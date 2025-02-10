Share

Renowned Nigerian Gospel singer, Paul Nwokocha, has finally announced why he divorced his wife after one year of marriage as he emphasised his stance in the case.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the couple recently sparked curiosity among fans and followers with the news of their divorce.

Meanwhile, in 2023, Nwokocha and Goodness tied the knot, a month after his divorce from his first wife, Alice.

Amid the controversy, Paul Nwokocha breaks silence, addressing critics while confirming the reports.

According to Nwokocha, the reason for the split with his second wife was that he caught Goodness sending intimate photos to other men, which he considered an “Evil act”.

He emphasized that if he catches his partner indulging in such an act, it’s the final straw, describing it as an abominable act against God and humanity.

He explained: “I divorced my second wife because I caught her sending nude photos to other men. If I marry someone today and find out that the person I married is doing an abominable thing before God and man, I will send you out of my house”,

Addressing backlash, he expressed displeasure at being called names and sought public opinion on the situation.

He asked; “How would you feel if the woman you call your wife was taking nude videos and sending them to other men?”.

