Why I Dissolved My Cabinet – Bago

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has explained that his decision to dissolve his cabinet was based on a mid-term performance review, revealing that while some appointees performed exceptionally well, others failed to meet expectations.

Speaking to journalists after the valedictory State Executive Council meeting at the Government House, Minna, Bago said the move was necessary to realign his administration with the goals of the New Niger Agenda.

“Some members have exceeded the Key Performance Indicators (KPI) of my administration, while a few others have not. I also discovered that some have strengths in other areas, and my administration needs to be rejigged to achieve the desired growth and development,” he said.

The governor directed all outgoing commissioners to hand over immediately to Permanent Secretaries in their respective ministries.

Bago, however, noted that some aides, including the Secretary to the State Government, Chief of Staff, Deputy Chief of Staff, and select Special Advisers, were retained.

He also disclosed that some former cabinet members would be reappointed, while others would be assigned new portfolios.