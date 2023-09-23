Why I Didn’t Tell People I’m Mohbad’s Mother

The mother of the late Afrobeat singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad has opened up on why she never publicly declared herself as his mother.

Speaking in a recent interview with TVC, Mohbad’s mother revealed that she was very much aware of the assaults and bullying her son faced before his sudden death.

According to her, her son was constantly in fear and always scared of going out for shows because he would always say he was receiving threats, at a point I thought the attacks on him had ended until he was beaten up during his last E.P.

Mohbad’s mother concluded by stating that she kept her identity hidden to avoid getting kidnapped by those after her son’s life.

She said, “They went to shoot E.P., they beat him. I begged him to mention the names of those that beat him but he didn’t. I did not mention to anyone that I was his mother because he was scared I’d get kidnapped.

“I have spent 5 months in the house he rented for me and he visited thrice. He rented three shops for me too; the day he died, he promised to send me N5 million.

“My son didn’t enjoy his life; he was always scared. He reported twice at the police station.

Watch the video below: