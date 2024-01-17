Why I Didn’t Sack Emefiele As CBN Gov – Buhari

The immediate past President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has revealed why he didn’t sack the embattled former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele during his administration, amid speculations about his potential presidential candidacy in 2023.

The former President while speaking on the development said Emefiele had never engaged in a discussion about such aspirations with him, reason for his decision.

This was made public in a memoir titled “Working with Buhari: Reflections of a Special Adviser, Media and Publicity (2015 – 2023)”, written by former Special Adviser to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

READ ALSO:

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the book was unveiled in Abuja on Tuesday.

“I met Emefiele in office when I came, and unless there was firm evidence against him, it would be unfair and an act of injustice to remove him, acting on hearsay,” Buhari said in the book.

“If you punish a man unjustly, it could dog his footsteps throughout life, so if you would punish, you must have evidence, and you should know that yourself wouldn’t be there forever. You would leave one day.

“I’m very conscious about the morale of people who serve with me. I also expect whoever succeeds me to be fair to me. I have family and friends who will feel it. I’m very conscious of fairness.

“When he was linked with the campaign for the 2023 presidency, I did not ask him because he told nobody he was getting involved. Otherwise, I would have removed him and told the nation why,” he added.