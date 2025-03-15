Why I Didn’t Remarry Despite Being 40, Childless — Toke Makinwa

Share

Popular media personality, Toke Makinwa has addressed often questions on why she never considered remarrying after her divorce.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that Toke Makinwa was previously married to businessman Maje Ayida in 2014, but their marriage ended in 2017 due to infidelity allegations.

Since then, the popular OAP has remained single, focusing on her career and personal growth.

However, speaking in a recent episode of her podcast, Toke Moments, the movie star reflected on her life, embracing her truth despite societal expectations.

She acknowledged that while many might assume she feels incomplete without a husband or children, she has found fulfillment in her journey.

Toke Makinwa speaks on being childless, unmarried at 40

She said; “Regret is so exhausting; get comfortable with your truth. The hardest thing I could say to myself is, ‘Geez, I am 40, single, and childless.’ I said it, and I did not die! That used to make me almost tear up.

“But if I am completely honest, if I had gotten married again, I would’ve been divorced again because the lessons just never stop,”

Toke emphasized that perspective is everything. Instead of dwelling on societal pressures, she chooses to focus on her achievements.

She continued: “I can look at it and be like, ‘Oh my God, I don’t have a child and husband.’ But I can also look at it and say, ‘I am 40, I am a boss, I have built an empire, I am one of the most resounding voices in Africa, and I am not waking up miserable,’”

Encouraging others to embrace their realities, she added, “Sometimes you need to sit with your truth; you cannot shame the shameless.”

Toke Makinwa’s statement has since sparked conversations online, with many praising her confidence and self-awareness while others speculate a future regret.

