Why I Didn’t Remarry After My Husband Died – Mama Ereko

Nollywood actress, Morenike Alausa, better known as Mama Ereko, has opened up on why she refused to remarry after her husband died.

According to Mama Ereko, she made the decision not to marry again in order to maintain her looks and avoid a form of stress that will make her age.

Speaking in a recent interview on Talk2Dunnis TV’s official YouTube channel, Mama Ereko disclosed that staying single has helped her maintain her beauty and elegance despite her age.

She opined that intimacies in marriage and stress make women age faster than their actual age.

“If I had remarried, you wouldn’t be praising me for still looking elegant and beautiful at my age. I didn’t remarry because the stress of having intercourse makes you look older than your age.” Mama Ereko revealed further that she has become more independent and that she no longer sees the need for a man in her life. She added, “I’m already a man, so I don’t need a man again because I don’t even remember how it feels to have intercourse with a man.”

