‘Why I Didn’t Make My Divorce Public’- Ireti Doyle

Veteran Nollywood actress Ireti Doyle has revealed why she kept her divorce from ex-husband Patrick Doyle private.

In an interview with Morayo Afolabi Brown, Doyle said that the details of the divorce were not meant for public consumption, saying she only owed families and friends an explanation, not people online.

According to her, it is wrong to bring personal relationships on social media, stating that the audience does not care and that one cannot win in online disputes.

Doyle emphasised the importance of introspection and healing, advising individuals to focus on understanding what went wrong rather than seeking validation online.

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She said, “First of all, you didn’t hear anything because it wasn’t your business. Two people come together to get married, and there’s a celebration.

Sadly, something goes wrong, and you can no longer continue your journey together. The only people you owe an explanation to, if at all, are those small family and friends who gathered on day one.

“You see, the larger audience you’re performing for does not care.

I personally would never knowingly give myself up as clickbait. You’re never going to win, so who are you explaining your matter to?

“The end of a long-term relationship, let alone marriage, is painful. Whatever the circumstances, not apportioning blame is painful.

You need to spend the energy you’re using to perform for an audience who doesn’t care to sit down, go deep within, understand what went wrong for the sole purpose of not making the same mistake again”.

Ireti Doyle confirmed in January 2023 that she is officially divorced from her husband of nearly two decades, Patrick Doyle. While they separated years prior, reportedly around 2017, the marriage, which began around 2004, was finalised in 2023.