Nigerian music executive Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy, has finally addressed a police case from his early career in the United Kingdom (UK), denying claims he evaded law enforcement after a car accident.

Don Jazzy’s clarification followed his former associate Bankulli’s allegation that he removed the vehicle’s plate and fled the scene, citing the incident as a reason for not including the story in an Afrobeats documentary.

According to Bankulli, Don Jazzy was involved in an accident, abandoned the car and removed the number plate to avoid consequences.

“I refused to put a particular story about Don Jazzy in the Afrobeats documentary. Because Don Jazzy was trying to survive in London, he had an accident and the car was destroyed.

“Don Jazzy abandoned the car. He was coming from a show, and he fell asleep while driving and crashed his car.

“He left the car, removed the plate number and ran away. Why? Because you would pay more to carry the car away from there than to repair it. But look at Jazzy now, he has fleets of cars,” Bankulli said.

Reacting to Bankulli’s revelation, an X user berated him, expressing fear that the case could be reopened if Don Jazzy were to visit the UK now that his former associate had made the incident public.

“With this reckless talk from Bankulli, I really hope Don Jazzy isn’t planning a trip to London. They can reopen a 20-year-old case,” the X user wrote.

However, Don Jazzy refuted this claim, stating he waited for the police, passed a breathalyser test and had the car impounded.

Taking to his X handle on Monday, Don Jazzy explained, “Lol, no panic. It’s been so long that he doesn’t remember the story exactly. I actually waited for the police.

They came and gave me a breathalyser to determine if I was drunk. I wasn’t, but the car was impounded. The fine to collect the car back was more than the cheap car, so I left it with them lol.”