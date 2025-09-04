Why I Didn’t Attend UI –Olubadan-Designate

The Olubadan of Ibadanland-designate Rashidi Ladoja, yesterday received University of Ibadan (UI) Vice Chancellor Kayode Adebowale at his Ibadan residence. Adebowale pledged that the school will continue to work with the Olubadan palace through collaborations with relevant departments and institutes within the university on initiatives that will preserve and promote the rich culture of the Ibadan people.

According to the professor, UI, with its vast intellectual resources will be at the disposal of the palace for policy advisory, planning and execution of projects for the benefit of the people.

Ladoja said UI has been able to maintain its premiereship because of its wide tentacles personified by its numerous alumni who have positively impacted society. The former Oyo State governor said, despite the proliferation of universities, UI has been registering great strides in Nigeria and across the globe, thus sustaining its legacy as the first and best university in the country.

He said he did not have the privilege of attending UI because the Faculty of Technology had not been established in 1966 when he sought admission to a higher institution. However, he said UI remains the pride of the academia in Nigeria and Ibadanland in particular. Ladoja promised the authorities that he would do all within his powers to promote the university.