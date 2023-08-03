Why I Didn’t Attend APC Caucus Meeting – Buhari

Following the ongoing National Caucus and National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC)in Abuja, the immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari has revealed why did not attend the meetings.

The national caucus meeting which is scheduled for August 2 took place at the presidential villa on Wednesday, while the NEC summit assemble party leaders in Transcorp Hilton on Thursday, August 3.

Speaking on why he was unable to attend the meetings, Buhari in a statement issued by his media aide, Garba Shehu said he was unavailable due to commitments he earlier made.

The statement read, “Former President Muhammadu Buhari has explained his inability to be present at the caucus meeting and the national executive committee, NEC, meetings of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to which he has been invited.

“He has conveyed his apologies, indicating that he is unable to attend due to commitments earlier made.

“The former president used the opportunity to express his support and commitment to the party, at the same time wishing it a good meeting, as the leaders take decisions on issues of importance to the party and the nation.”

Recall that the former Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo also apologised for his unavailability at the events, saying he has been committed to many assignments outside the country.

New Telegraph recalls that on July 17, the APC announced the suspension of its planned national caucus and national NEC meetings.

Abubakar Kyari, acting National Chairman of the APC, spoke after an emergency gathering of the party’s national working committee (NWC).

The NWC sit-down which was held at the party’s headquarters in Abuja was called after the “resignation” of Abdullahi Adamu and Iyiola Omisore as the National Chairman and National Secretary of the ruling party, respectively.

Kyari said the change in the party’s leadership necessitated the postponement of the meetings.