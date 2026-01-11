Why I Didn’t Attend Allwell Ademola’s Funeral – Muyiwa Ademola

Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Muyiwa Ademola has addressed his absence at the burial of his cousin, Allwell Ademola, offering clarity on why he could not attend the solemn event held in Lagos.

In a heartfelt message shared on social media, Muyiwa explained that he was outside the country at the time of the burial and was unable to make a return trip early enough to be present.

He described the situation as deeply painful, noting that missing such a significant farewell was one of the hardest aspects of losing his cousin.

READ ALSO:

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Allwell Ademola was laid to rest on Friday, January 9 at a cemetery in Yaba, Lagos.

The burial was attended by several notable figures from the Yoruba film industry, who gathered to honour the late actress and support her family during the difficult moment.

In his tribute, Muyiwa reflected on the fragility of life and the inevitability of death, describing Allwell’s passing as a reminder that the future is never assured.

He expressed sorrow over not being physically present to witness her final journey and offered prayers for long life to those left behind.

His message also included emotional words in Yoruba, paying respect to departed family members and invoking prayers for peace.

Following his post, many social media users and colleagues sent messages of sympathy and encouragement to the Ademola family, acknowledging the loss and commending Muyiwa for sharing his grief openly.

Allwell Ademola’s death has continued to draw reactions across Nollywood, with fellow actors and fans remembering her contributions to the industry and mourning her untimely passing.