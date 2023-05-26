New Telegraph

May 27, 2023
CHANGE OF NAME
Why I Did Not Perform At Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Concert – Portable

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has revealed why he refused to perform at the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Concert in Abuja on Thursday.

Portable who spoke on a viral video posted on his verified Instagram page revealed that Tinubu’s inauguration concert organisers offered him N5 million instead of N10m that was billed for his performance.

Sharing the video on his page, Portable could be heard saying, “ZAzuu Them Dõn Rip Me oooh Na Me Sing Akoi TINUBU. Eja Loni Ibu. Give What Belongs To ZAZUU To ZAZUU.”

“Na me sing Akoi Tinubu o. No be Obi una dey vote for? Tinubu enters now those useless people went to perform there, no be me promote Tinubu?

“That’s what they called my manager. Saying they want me to perform in Abuja. And I was paid 10 million, but na five million, go reach my hand. That was why I disagreed, tore the paper, and deleted the number. You dey whine, Jesus? Na hin no make me perform for Abuja o.”

However, many ace artists, including Wande Coal, KCee, and others performed at the concert, which Tinubu and his vice, Kashim Shettima, also attended.

