Veteran Nollywood actress, Oluwabukola Ajoke, better known as Bukky Wright has opened up on why she had to put a hold on her acting career while in the United States (US).

She explained how she deviated totally from entertainment and had to go into tech, a development most people thought she would fail to successfully carry out.

Speaking in a recent interview with Pulse, the thespian revealed her intention to juggle both careers and urged her fans to look forward to her return to the entertainment industry.

She said, “I will be practising it (tech) simultaneously with entertainment. The fact that I had to deviate totally from entertainment to tech was something many people thought I would not be able to do. I would tell all my mentees that if I can do it, they can do it too.”

On what she missed the most about Nigeria while away, she explained, “What I would love to eat again would be proper Naija amala. What I would like to do again would be to act with Nollywood actors.”

As for her highly anticipated return to Nollywood, the actress promised fans plenty of exciting projects ahead. She added, “I have a lot for fans, including my project, ‘The Return of Omotara Johnson’, which is coming and a whole lot of other things. I am back to stay.” Sharing the secret to her timeless beauty, she quipped, “I don’t joke with my beauty sleep.”

