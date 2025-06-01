New Telegraph

Why I Desire To Have A Daughter – Regina Daniels

Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has stirred social media reactions about her desire to have a daughter in a bid to have the same loving relationship she shares with her mother, Rita Daniels.

Speaking via her Instagram page, the mother of two revealed that having a girl child has become a personal dream she hopes to fulfil before leaving this world.

She accompanied her post with a heartwarming video of herself dancing joyfully with her mother, whom she referred to as her “God on earth.”

The touching moment between mother and daughter gave fans a glimpse into the unbreakable bond they share.

Regina wrote, “My relationship with my God on earth is the reason I must have a girl child before I depart this world, because only she can be better than me. Have done my findings.”

Expressing her admiration and slight envy, she added humorously, “By the way, I’m so jealous of my mum, whereas I’m her 5th child @rita.daniels06.”

