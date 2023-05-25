Why I Deserve To Be Minister, Ex-Female APC Presidential Aspirant

A former female presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ibinabo Dokubo, has said she was qualified to be appointed as a minister by the incoming administration of the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

New Telegraph recalls that Dokubo declared her intention to run for President in April 2022, however, she did not contest the ruling party’s presidential primary in June that produced Tinubu as the flagbearer.

Addressing newsmen on Thursday in Abuja, she maintained that she has the capacity to serve and would bring on board, the many workable plans she had while intending to run for president.

According to her, she decided to withdraw from the presidential race not only because Tinubu was experienced and had the interest of the nation at heart, but because she respects him and desires to see him succeed in office.

She said: “I declared before Asiwaju when he indicated his interest that he wanted to become the president – he stood a better chance of getting the ticket. I’m still young, I still have more years ahead of me, so I withdrew my interest,” Dokubo said.

“I don’t only deserve to be a minister, I am qualified to be a minister. As a youth and as a leader in the Rivers State APC. I have the capacity. I have something that I can bring to the table, I have so many plans while I was running for president. I deserve to be a minister.

“I can see Nyesom Wike running around Asiwaju and APC. This is a party he once called a cancer party. Does Nyesom Wike want to be a cancer minister?

“I’m not saying I must become [minister], but I must be part of the process. Either I will or I will nominate. Asiwaju said his government is going to be a youth government. In all categories, I’m qualified to be a minister.”

Dokubo said lawmakers-elect should be allowed to elect who they want as their presiding officers.

“When I got the news, I was not happy. I know the party is supreme but equity fairness and justice are more supreme than the party. It is better for them [lawmakers-elect] to go and vote,” she said.

“It [zoning] was not nice. They endorsed Godswill Akpabio for senate president. He did well as the governor of Akwa Ibom. Akpabio did well as a minority leader but as a minister of Niger Delta, Akpabio did not do well. NDDC almost collapsed in the hands of Akpabio. For over two years, it was a one-man show, one man sat on the affairs of NDDC.”