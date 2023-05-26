New Telegraph

May 26, 2023
Why I Deserve To Be Minister – Ex APC Presidential Aspirant

A former presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ibinabo Dokubo, has said that she was qualified to be appointed a minister by the incoming administration of President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Dokubo declared her intention to run for president in April 2022, however, she did not contest the ruling party’s presidential primary in June that produced Tinubu as the flag bearer.

Addressing newsmen yesterday in Abuja, she maintained that she has the capacity to serve and that she would bring on board the many workable plans she had while intending to run for president.

According to her, she decided to withdraw from the presidential race not only because Tinubu was experienced and had the interest of the nation at heart, but because she respects him and desires to see him succeed in office.

She said: “I declared before Asiwaju, when he indicated interest that he wanted to become the president  he stood a better chance of getting the ticket.

LCCI To Tinubu: Focus On How To Reflate Nigeria’s Economy
Sanwo-olu Assures Citizens Of Safety On Waterways

