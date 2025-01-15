Why I Denied Dating Mo Bimpe – Lateef Adedimeji

Share

Award-winning Nollywood actor, Lateef Adedimeji has revealed why he denied an alleged romantic relationship with his wife, Mo Bimpe before marriage and how he proposed.

Speaking in a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo on the With Chude Podcast, Lateef Adedimeji disclosed that he proposed to his wife on the phone.

According to him, her wife didn’t take him seriously when he proposed to her, saying Mo Bimpe was reluctant because of the religious barrier, he however, arranged to meet her father and asked for her hand in marriage, and eventually, he agreed.

He said, “I called her and told her I wanted to ask her something, then I told her I wanted to marry her. She was just joking, like, ‘What is doing this one? Get out! I can’t marry a Muslim; are you okay? My daddy won’t even hear that.”

“Then I told her that we’d go see her dad, and I’d speak to him and calm him down. So we went to her village during one of their masquerade festivals, and towards the end, I asked to see her dad.

“I promised him that I’d take care of his daughter, and he said he’d pray and get back to me, and that was it.”

Speaking on why he denied dating Mo Bimpe, Lateef claimed he dated Mo Bimpe for about three months before their marriage and not as long as their fans perceived, adding that that was why he denied it.

“The proposal wasn’t planned because we just dated for like two, three months and then we got married.”

