Why I Decided To Invest In Education –Seriake Dickson

Erstwhile Bayelsa State Governor Seriake Dickson yesterday said he decided to invest in education to develop the human mind.

The Hensard University Chancellor said this at the maiden matriculation ceremony of the institution based in ToruOrua in the Sagbama Local Government Area of the state.

The representative of Bayelsa West in the Senate said: “The focus of Hensard University is the total development of the human being and not just academic excellence, a reason I admonish the matriculants and inductees to be focused and do their utmost, knowing the high standards the university has set.

“I urge the Vice-Chancellor and his team to continue working together to translate the goals and vision of the university, which is combining academic excellence, skills development and industry mentorship to produce leaders and graduate entrepreneurs.

“We are starting the second academic session with the commencement of professional courses in law, medicine, engineering, nursing and pharmacy, among others.”

Acting Governor Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo urged the matriculants and inductees “to take their studies seriously”.

