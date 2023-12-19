Why I converted Mikel to a defensive midfielder –Mourinho

Former Chelsea coach, Jose Mourinho, has revealed that he converted Nigeria international, Mikel Obi, to a defensive midfielder because he believed that the former Super Eagles star had the necessary attributes to play in that position.

Mikel was only second to Argentina’s Lionel Messi at the 2005 Under-20 World Cup. He performed remarkably well in that competition and helped Nigeria secure a second-place finish.

After the tournament, Manchester United expressed interest in signing him, but he eventually ended up at Chelsea under the guidance of Mourinho.

Upon joining Chelsea, Mourinho surprisingly transformed Mikel into a defensive midfielder. Mikel continued to play in that position throughout his tenure at Chelsea. However, he continued to play as an attacking midfielder for the Super Eagles.

Mourinho has now revealed his reason for changing Mikel’s position.

“I liked everything about Mikel. If you go through all the positional[defensive] midfield players that I have had during my career, there are lots of similar things,” Mourinho said on the ObiOne Podcast.

“Aside from Claude Makelele who was small, I had them all tall and physically strong. They also knew how to occupy space and they have what I call ‘the simplicity of football’, which is fundamental in that position.

“The team needed balance, with or without the ball. A defensive midfielder needs to be humble in the sense that they recognise that the team is more important than themselves. “With me at Chelsea, Mikel was a fantastic positional midfield player, very quick thinking, one touch, two touch, everything was simple, and the game was flowing,” he said.