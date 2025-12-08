Why I Converted From Islam To Christianity – Sola Allyson

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Sola Allyson has revealed that a childhood shaped by family separation, religious exposure, and personal discovery led to her conversion from Islam to Christianity.

Born Rasheedat into a Muslim family, Allyson, in a recent interview on Oyinmomo TV, said she spent her early years with her maternal grandmother in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, practising Islam.

According to the renowned actress, her life took a turn when she moved to Ikorodu, Lagos, to live with her father’s parents, where she reconnected with an old friend who introduced her to Christianity.

Allyson acknowledged her Islamic roots, appreciating the meaning of her birth name, “someone who is wise”.

She said, “When I moved to Ikorodu to live with my father’s parent, I met one of my old friends there. I used to follow her to her church. You know I was born a Muslim. My father was a Muslim. I was named Rasheedat,” she said.

“I do not hide it. I researched the name since I was young. The meaning makes me happy. The meaning of the name is ‘someone who is wise’.

“During those times that I stayed in Ikorodu, I used to sometimes sleep at my friend’s place whenever I followed her to church.

“I read a lot. I have studied Buddhism. I read grey literature. I lived among both again Christians where my parents were not present.

“I did not have too much choice on myself because of where I have lived. When I was in Ijebu-Ode, we had to observe all five times of Islamic prayers. And later, when I lived with some Christians, it was expedient that I practice their religion.”

According to her, she prioritised knowing God’s will over practising a specific religion, allowing her to adapt to different environments.

“To me, knowing the will of God is better than practising a certain religion. If I am with anyone practising any other religion, we would naturally flow”, she said.

Allyson’s music career began on January 17, 1997, after attending a music training at a Celestial Church of Christ.