Why I Consistently Focus On Devt Of Ogun West, By Abiodun

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has declared that his administration consistently focused on the speedy development of Ogun West Senatorial District due to age-long neglect of the zone by previous administrations.

Abiodun, who spoke at this year’s grand finale of Oronna Day Celebration held at Ilaro, in Yewa South Local Government Area, said despite the zone being the largest non-oil revenue earner and the food basket of the State, it was not given the needed attention.

He said: “When I assumed office and for some reasons, most of my predecessors did not accord this zone the place and attention it deserved.

“Kabiyesi called me and said ‘before you, all that happened here is that they will do some ground breaking but they never commissioned any project in this local government or in this zone’ and I told kabiyesi that the narrative will change.

“We will do ground breaking and we will also commission projects. I beat my chest and proudly say that we have done just that.

“The very important arteria road that connects the local government area to Ado/Odo-Ota Local Government Area and other five local government areas that is the Ilaro-Owode road, we totally reconstructed it and the journey that take probably two and a half hours now take few minutes.

“We have commissioned at least one road in each local government in this zone and some even have more.”

Abiodun identified the importance of the zone to the state as it is home to the Agbara industrial estate with about 500 industries just as the largest deposit of limestone and the largest cement factory is located in the zone.

