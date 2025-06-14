Why I Consider Music Industry ‘Dark’ –Qing Madi

Share

Nigerian singer, Qing Madi, has opened up on the difficulty in the music scene after gaining stardom at a young age.

From navigating complex contracts to deal-ing with greedy professionals, Qing Madi, in an interview on LagosMeetsLondon podcast, described the industry as “dark.” Madi revealed that she longs for a simpler life, free from the pressures of the spotlight, where she can focus on her music and personal relationships.

She added that her mother helps keep her grounded, reminding her of her responsibilities and humanity.

Qing Madi confessed to feeling like she’s “just winging it,” highlighting the uncertainty and creative burnout that can come with pursuing a career in mu-sic.

She said: “Literally, I’ve had so many contract issues, so many issues with like professionals in the industry, where it’s just like, I just ‘wanna’ go to school. I don’t ‘wan-na’ have to read so many contracts. I don’t ‘wanna’ have to read.

“There are people that are just out for themselves and are so greedy and they just ‘wanna’ take advantage of you. The industry is dark. And because I’ve seen that firsthand, it’s like I came into the industry accidentally.

“I just wanted to write music and get money and go to school and be fine. But people started relating to my music and I put out more. But some people’s motive is not the purest. “So, it’s ‘gonna’ affect how you work as a cre-ative. And I think also my mum, she tries to also remind me I’m a kid in the most insane I know like, ‘yo,’ you’re still a human being, like relax. Yeah, you’re still here. “Because sometimes it doesn’t even feel human. Sometimes it’s just like you’re a machine and everyone’s just got papers looking at you try-ing to figure out like, and I’m like, can I, please, I ‘wanna’ go home. And it’s like you really don’t

get enough time to be human or be someone’s daughter or someone’s last kid. So I think it’s just really messed up.

Share