Why I Collect Allowances From Tertiary Institutions In Ondo – Commissioner

The Commissioner for Education in Ondo State, Prof. Igbekele Ajibefun, has denied receiving salaries from different government agencies contrary to the provisions of the Code of Conduct for Public Officials.

However, Ajibefun said he only collected sitting allowances from the state-owned tertiary institutions in the state, being a member of the Governing Council of the institutions.

The state-owned institutions include Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), University of Medical Sciences, Ondo (UNIMED), Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, and Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OUASTECH), Okitipupa.

Ajibefun appeared before the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) over allegations of receiving multiple salaries from government agencies.

In the petition titled “Receiving Salary/Allowances in More Than One Government Establishment at the Same Time”, Ajibefun was said to have violated the Code of Conduct for Public Officers in Fifth Schedule Part I Paragraphs 1 and 11 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), which stipulates that no public officer should work and receive emoluments in more than one place at a time.

The summons, signed by Mrs. Akingbernila R.O, said:

“It was observed that you are an incumbent Commissioner for Education in Ondo State and at the same time a member of the Governing Council of the University of Medical Sciences in Ondo State.

I am directed to inform you to appear before the Panel of Enquiry constituted by the Code of Conduct Bureau, Ondo State Office, by 1 pm on Wednesday, 11th February 2026, to exonerate yourself from the aforementioned allegation and come along with the letter of leave of absence accepted by your previous employer.

Failure to comply with the above directives will leave the Bureau with no option but to forward the case to the Code of Conduct Tribunal for appropriate sanctions.”

Speaking with reporters after he appeared before the panel of inquiry, Ajibefun said the payments are ‘statutory’. He, however, refused to disclose the amount received for his sitting allowances.

The Commissioner described as false the double-salary accusation, insisting that he does not earn a salary from UNIMED or other tertiary institutions.

His words:

“I do not collect a salary from UNIMED. I am not a staff member of the university. I only attend council meetings. Yes, all members of the council collect sitting allowances.”

He said that the payments are made during official sittings of the council. He further disclosed that council meetings are typically held about three times annually, aside from emergency sessions.

Though he insisted the payments are backed by law, he declined to state how much he has received since assuming office.

His words: “I don’t have the figures off-hand. You can ask the universities for their records. As a Commissioner for Education, I am a member of the council by law. If the law changes, I will not attend.”