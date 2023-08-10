New Telegraph

August 10, 2023
Why I Chose Milan – Chukwueze

Samuel Chukwueze has revealed the main reason he opted for Italian giants AC Milan – coach Stefano Pioli.

There was intense interest in the 24-year-old winger from many clubs before he chose to join Milan.

The Milan coach convinced the Super Eagles star the Serie A giants will boost his career.

“He is a fantastic man. He explained the tactical plan, what he wants from me, why they want to sign me,” he told Football Italia “If the coach had called me and didn’t have a project, I don’t think I would be here.

