‘Why I Chose Coventry City Over Other Top Clubs’ – Onyeka

Super Eagles and Coventry City midfielder Frank Onyeka has revealed why he chose a Championship club ahead of other top-flight teams during the January transfer window.

The 28-year-old played just 88 minutes for Brentford in the first half of the 2025/2026 season under Keith Andrews and needed to search for playing time elsewhere after a brilliant Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 campaign in Morocco.

Onyeka joined Frank Lampard’s Coventry City on loan from Brentford until the end of the season, with an option to make the move permanent if Coventry gain promotion to the Premier League (EPL).

Although Valencia, Sheffield United and Coventry United were all keen on the services of the ex-Midtjylland midfielder, he opted to play for Frank Lampard’s side, joining on a loan deal until the end of the season, with an option to join permanently included, subject to Coventry gaining promotion to the English Premier League.

Now, he’s looking to get into action against Middlesbrough on Sunday. The fixture is a dire one, as whoever wins goes top of the EFL Championship. “My agent told me about it early in January, but I was just focusing on AFCON, so we didn’t speak much about it,” Onyeka told Coventry Telegraph. “And then I think two weeks before the transfer deadline, I had a call with Frank Lampard, and that’s when everything started. “I spoke to him and could see the club is going in the right direction, the club is going up, and it was something that I wanted.