Why I Celebrated Nigeria’s Independence With Comedy Show In US – Helen Paul

Frontline Nigerian entertainer, Dr Helen Paul, has explained why she celebrated her country’s 63 years of independence with a comedy show tagged ‘HelenPaul360’ in Maryland, United States of America.

The star-studded show was held on Sunday, 1 October, at Grand Occasion Laurel, Maryland, USA amid pomp and ceremony, with top-notch performances from veteran Nigerian entertainers.

No doubt, Helen Paul has once again raised the bar, as the elated and thrilled audience in God’s own country kept asking for more.

It was indeed a night of unstoppable entertainment, with spectacular performances by the host, Helen Paul, Adex Artquake, Lord of Ajasa, Dekunle Fuji, Olu Maintain, Side One, Yemi Sax and the ‘Ijoya’ crooner, Weird MC.

Other entertainers who creatively kept the audience at the edge of their seats at the soldout event include Jeddy, Wamilele, Isaac Gerrard, Holy Mallam, CY, Gbenro Ajibade, Wale Adebayo (Sango), DJ Tee and Doris Simeone.

Helen’s husband, Barrister Femi Bamisile, was also in attendance to support his amiable wife.

The event, Produced by Africa Comedy Live and managed by Akinlolu Jekins, reached its crescendo with an energetic performance by Weird MC, who literally held the audience captive with her repertoire of monster hit cuts.

Heart of Sapphires International Foundation supported the event, presenting many gift items to attendees. Other brands like Advantage Wealth, Serenity, Kingsway Kitchen, Harpic, Ajinomoto, Noah Ogunyide, Idris Quadri Studios, JK Productions and Labi Sound Productions also contributed to the event’s success.

Speaking of her decision to celebrate Nigeria’s Independence in the US, Helen said “Nigeria is arguably the most popular black nation, and the world can’t get enough of our creativity and talent.

“They keep asking for more, and we have more than enough talents to match the international demand. The idea is to show the world that despite the challenges currently facing Nigeria, we still have a rich culture and potential that are second to none.”