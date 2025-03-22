Why I Can’t Work With Baba Tee – Ijoba Lande

Share

Nollywood actor and comedian, Kehinde Ganiyu, popularly known as Ijoba Lande, has declined to work with his colleague, Baba Tee, reeling out reasons why he couldn’t.

Saturday Telegraph reports that Lande, in an interview with Saturday Beats, explained that he had repeatedly declined invitations to work with Baba Tee for his safety and purpose.

According to him, working with Baba Tee is too early, considering the recent infidelity controversy involving his wife.

He revealed that he had accepted an invitation from fellow actor, Yemi Elesho, unaware that Baba Tee would be present.

Recounting the events leading up to the viral video online, Lande said upon arriving at Elesho’s apartment, Baba Tee unexpectedly also arrived and immediately began apologizing.

However, Lande maintained that despite the apology, he was not ready to work with Baba Tee.

He said, “What happened is that about three, four, or five people have tried to make me work together with Baba Tee.

“Whenever I ask who I’ll be working with and they say Baba Tee, I reject the job. I’m not against working with him—that’s my job—but not right now.

“He started apologising even before stopping his car. I know that he has already apologised publicly, and I have accepted it. If I don’t accept, it isn’t his fault because they (Gold and his estranged wife, Dara) were the ones who came to his house.

“I told both Baba Tee and Yemi Elesho that for the sake of my safety and purpose, we cannot work together for now. Maybe later we can, but for now, it is too early.”

