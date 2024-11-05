Why I Can’t Support Peter Obi Again – Okupe

Share

A former Director-General of Peter Obi’s 2023 presidential campaign council, Doyin Okupe, has said he would never support the former Anambra State governor again.

Okupe who spoke while featuring on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ on Monday, however, said those abusing and insulting him for supporting President Bola Tinubu’s economic recovery plan are ignorant.

Okupe who was in the camp of Peter Obi in the build up to the 2023 general election as the Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate, said “I cannot support Peter Obi again.

“The reason is because what we agreed was that a Southern President must emerge.

“Baba Adebanjo called me and said if a Southern President must emerge, which zone must it emerge from? And I said South East. Let’s support them.

“And all eminent Yoruba people supported you, why now bring us down publicly? It’s wrong.”

