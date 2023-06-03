Why I Can’t Give My Properties To Family, Friends – Speed Darlington

Controversial American-based Nigerian rapper, Speed Darlington on Friday revealed why he can’t give his properties to his family member.

“Akpi” as he is fondly called said he can’t give out his properties because no other person can properly take care of them as he does.

Explaining the rationale behind his revelation, he shared a video on his social media handle, stating how his car tyre was punctured at different places because of the recklessness of the person he allowed to drive his car yesterday.

He said, “I no Dey like give person my thing, no one will pamper it like you do. Even family”.

Akpi also went further to narrate how he had once given his family members his car to look after and they spoilt the button of his air conditioner.

Voicing out that he doesn’t do friendship with his properties no matter who you are to him.

In reaction to his post: Rosythrone said: “No one will pamper your thing as you pamper it. Osheyyy, make I go write this for WhatsApp status as 2day quote.”

Last_born_goody said: “The realest celebrity in Nigeria! Man is just enjoying oduduwa girls without pressure.”

Ekesonmoney_ reacted: “Who wan go borrow a car from Akpi Mama, borrowing something from him is like borrowing something from amadioha.”

Brixmediahouse commented: “Biko what genre of music does Speedy do bikonu, someone said it’s Afrobeat.”

Leaddyskincare said: “It can happen to you even if you don’t borrow your family and friends.”

Missy_praise reacted: “It’s the song in the background for me.”

Eveswt_ said: “If I be Akpi family member, I no fit borrow anything from am or even help am keep sef, Akpi na case.

Azyne said: “This guy fine sha.”

Zukybeckley said: “I really wanna see him fall in love, lol.”

Debbie commented: “This is so true. Sometimes a family will make you regret giving them your things. Akpi is smart.”

Watch the video below: