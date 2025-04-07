Share

Famous Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has revealed why she can’t get married to popular Nigerian music executive, Paulo.

Speaking during her latest interview on TVC, the movie star revealed that their relationship arrangement is not for marriage and that they are comfortable with what they share.

Speaking on the dynamics of their relationship, Iyabo Ojo further ruled out marriage plans, saying she “Values her privacy.”

She said, “Because of the nature of my work, I’m such a workaholic, and Paulo is also a workaholic. That Igbo man likes to work.

“For me, there are times when I want to be alone; I just pack my bags and return back to my house. We never fight over that because he understands. We don’t want marriage.”

New Telegraph recalls that Iyabo Ojo confirmed her relationship with Paulo in December 2022, during her 45th birthday.

Watch her speak below:

https://twitter.com/AsakyGRN/status/1908640201221800433?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1908640201221800433%7Ctwgr%5Edeff4ae24c30818ef3f0285bd80d901732391c24%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fdailypost.ng%2F2025%2F04%2F07%2Fwhy-i-cant-get-married-to-music-executive-paulo-iyabo-ojo-video%2F

