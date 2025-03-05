Why I Can’t Forgive Nurse Who Injected My Husband – Mohbad’s Wife

Share

The wife of late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad, Omowunmi Aloba, has revealed why she can’t forgive the nurse who injected her late husband.

Omowunmi made this revelation in her latest interview on Arise Television.

New Telegraph recalls that Mohbad died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, in a controversial circumstance that is yet to be unraveled.

Expressing her grievance, Omowunmi noted that the nurse is out there clubbing and enjoying her life while “I have been held hostage. I can’t move freely, and my son has not even experienced the joy of childhood.

”And the same nurse, who will decide to get married someday, could leave me in the hands of war to devour me.

“One thing is, I can’t even forgive that nurse because she made me a widow at 24 years old. And you know, she has been acting so nonchalant, living her life as if nothing has happened.

“I really don’t know if the injection she gave my husband was a mistake, but if I see the nurse face to face, the only thing I will tell her is that she will experience everything she has done to me,” she added.

Omowunmi further clarified that the nurse was introduced to them by Mohbad’s friend, Spending, because her husband’s personal nurse was not available.

