Why I Can’t Do Without Bible – Davido

Ace Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, better known by his stage as Davido, has revealed that the Holy Bible is one item he cannot live without.

The ‘Unavailable’ crooner also listed other necessities he couldn’t live without while speaking in a recent interview with British GQ.

According to him, aside from the Holy Bible, he cannot do without popcorn, a wallet, headphones, jewellery, sneakers, sunglasses and a toiletry bag.

He mentioned that he had Bible software on his tablet, emphasising that hymns and prayers are also included.

Davido explained that he loves watching films more when he has popcorn.

He remembered that “Crazy Rich Asians” was the first movie that had ever brought him to tears.

He claimed that the reason he sobbed was because the film was about love and that “I am a lover boy.”