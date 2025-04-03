Share

American rapper and model Rubi Rose has revealed certain financial requirements a man must attain before she considers dating or marrying him.

According to the music star who spoke in a live stream with popular streamer Adin Ross, she can’t date a man who earns less than $5 million yearly.

Rubi, however, stressed that men wouldn’t date her if she were ugly, so she can’t date a broke guy.

She said, “A potential date should be rich, at least as much money as I have. He should make at least $5 million per annum.

“Men won’t date ugly girls, so I don’t want to date a broke guy. My man should make at least $5 million yearly. And I don’t want a man that is into illegal dealings.”

