Why I Can’t Date A Man Who Lives On Mainland – Doyin

Two-term Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David, popularly known as Doyin has said she cannot date a man who lives on the Lagos mainland.

According to Doyin, she can only date a man who lives on Lagos Island.

Speaking in a recent episode of Channels TV’s Rubbin’ Minds, the reality star gave instance of her ideal kind of man.

According to her, her partner must be kind, rich, and most importantly, mustn’t stay on the mainland.

Doyin said, “He (my potential partner) must be someone that is considerate, kind, and giving because I’m not about that broke life. That’s just the truth.

“I don’t live on the Mainland. If I’m going to date you, you will have to move to the Island. Because that is what I am used to. It’s also closer to everything I do.

He would move to the Island, I’m not going to move to the Mainland. If he really wants somebody who would live on the Mainland, he can find another wife. It would be strange for me to pack up my whole life and relocate to the Mainland.”