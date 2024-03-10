Why I Can’t Date A Man Like Lord Lamba – Tolanibaj

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Tolanibaj has revealed why she cannot date a man like the popular skit maker, Lord Lamba.

It would be recalled that Lord Lamba has been making headlines with his baby mama, Queen concerning their daughter recently.

Reacting to Lord Lamba and Queen’s controversies in a recent episode of the Bahd And Boujee Podcast, which she co-hosts alongside actress Moet Abebe.

Tolanibaj stated that she could never date a man like Lord Lamba, wondering why he would consult his mother before making decisions.

Her co-host, Moet Abebe interfered, saying it’s giving mummies boy, stressing that most Igbo families with a firstborn son who is also an only child are subjected to being a mummies boy.

The reality star went on to say that some men are actually open to dating anybody they want regardless of their mother’s consent.

Reactions trailing this post;

udyadimora noted: “It’s a universal thing, not an Igbo or Yoruba thing. Every person whether man or woman wants their mum to like their partner”

ezeagu__red said: “Lord Lamba does not even seem as if he wants to settle down, that is the issue here not because he is an Igbo only son”

escobabs asked: “But why are they dragging Lord Lamba? Wetin’ Men do these genders?”

