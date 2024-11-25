Why I Cancelled My Book Launch –Ope Banwo

Share

Dr. Ope Banwo, has opened up on why he cancelled the virtual launch of his political and historical book, Kingmaker of Muguland.

Slatted for launch on Sunday, November 17, Banwo cancelled the event citing reasons.

In a statement released and signed by the author, he said that the decision was taken due to emerging considerations and driven by internal considerations alone and not as a result of external influences, pressures or coercion. He added that no governmental or political entities played a role in his cancellation of the book launch.

The author clarified that while the public launch event for Kingmaker of Muguland had been canceled, the Chronicles of Muguland series itself remains fully active, adding that he would still give away the tshirts, books and caps meant to be shared at the cancelled event.

“This ambitious 10-book project, based on the fictional nation of Muguland, will continue as planned. I am excited to confirm that the next book in the series, The Children of Anger, is scheduled for release in December.

“As always, The Kingmaker of Muguland is a work of historical fiction. While inspired by broad themes from real life, it does not depict any actual events or individuals, and any resemblance to persons, living or dead, is purely coincidental.

“The Muguland Show will continue to hold as usual and we will still give away the tshirts, books and caps promised.

“All we cancelled is the launch event. The show is not cancelled.”

Banwo encouraged all interested readers to secure their copies directly through the official sales page and the website of the book.

