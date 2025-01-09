Why I Can Never Be Any Man’s Baby Mama – Tomama

Share

Nigerian comedienne, Oluwatoyin Albert, better known as Tomama has revealed why she can never be any man’s baby mama.

Tomama who spoke in a shared video via her Instagram page noted that having a baby isn’t something to be taken lightly as though it were nothing.

While addressing the flagrant attitude women have these days with giving out of wedlock, and men insisting that ladies must get pregnant for them first before they marry them, she opined that before she gives any man a child, he must have married her the right way.

She said: “Una think say pikin na hamper…. if you no go marry me properly, you no go see pikin,”

Reaction trailing this post;

onlyone_say_rah said: “Likeeee they like normalizing yamayama things”

chi_maramma wrote: “Even the marriage is not a GUARANTEE….. we ask for God’s grace”

amyxious_bubz commented: “Let ur kids be blessed u gave them a great father.. protect ur womb by all means. Not ever man deserves to be a father ooooo”

thefoodnetworknig2 remarked: “If it means padlocking your towtow, baby girl do am! You deserve more….”

official_wendy__ noted: “The way this baby mama thing dey trend now,e come to be like say if you never get, you no sabi anything…God go help us all shaaa”

