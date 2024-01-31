Why I Campaigned For Tinubu – Baba Tee

Popular actor and comedian, Babatunde Bernard Tayo, better known as Baba Tee, has revealed why he supported the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and winner of the keenly contested February 25, election, Bola Tinubu.

Speaking in a recent episode of The Honest Bunch Podcast, Baba Tee disclosed that he campaigned for Tinubu because he benefited from his free education initiative in Lagos State.

He also said he campaigned for the former Lagos State governor pro bono.

READ ALSO:

Baba Tee said, “I campaigned for (Bola) Tinubu because I benefited from his free education, and security during RRS, nobody gave me money,”

“We used to suffer from a lot of insecurity back then. Hoodlums will send letters that they are coming to terrorise a particular area and they will indeed come. Nightlife in Lagos then was hellfire. But when Tinubu came, Lagos was reformed.

“My mum who was a petty trader was also a victim of the robbery in Lagos then. Tinubu actually eradicated insecurity in Lagos. And because of that, I supported him in the presidential election out of my own free will.”