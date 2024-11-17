Why I built Vicarage for Anglican Church –Adegoroye

Share

Former Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye, has built a vicarage (resident for priest) for the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Diocese of Akure Communion.

The vicarage was built in memory of the parents of the former Minister and lawmaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Julius Adedeji Fehintola Adegoroye.

Speaking after the dedication of the vicarage by the Bishop of Akure Diocese and Archbishop of Ondo Ecclesiastical Diocese, Dr. Simeon Borokini; the former Minister said his plan to give more to God prompted him to build the residence for the Anglican priests.

To him, his late parents had planted in his heart the act of giving especially to the men of God and the church. He said his late father, a devoted Anglican, could borrow money to entertain priests who visited their home when he was younger.

He said: “The way I was brought up has shaped my approach to giving back. I remember my parents telling us that, as Anglicans, once a clergyman visits your home, he must not leave empty-handed. My parents, who were devoted Anglicans, instilled in us the value of honoring any man of God who entered our house. It was just how we were raised.

“I saw my parents’ commitment growing up. Whenever they hosted a clergyman, my parents would go out of their way to offer food and take care of his needs. They always gave to God whenever they had the opportunity. This left a strong impression on me.

“Later in life, I became the Registrar of the Diocese almost 20 years ago, and I have worked closely with the Anglican Church since. As I grew older, I began to realise that time was running out. Time truly is fleeing; we are not here forever. So I asked myself, what should I do? Beyond helping individuals, I wanted to do something impactful for society, something for God that would have a lasting effect.

“I feel it is a bit late for me to have started only 10 years ago, but I know I will continue this work. Then, sometime in November last year, I was invited to this church as a Harvest Chapter speaker. They spoke about how the church had struggled to grow because it lacked a resident pastor. Without a Vicar, they had closed the church temporarily.

“An Anglican church should have a vicar, a place where you meet your priest, your community, where you can pray together, even hold meetings at 5 a.m. That is the way it should be. Without a resident Vicar, it is difficult to maintain that kind of community. Hearing this, the Holy Spirit moved me in November of last year, prompting me to build a vicarage for them.

“We began the project around January this year. Step by step, we completed it. I give God all the glory for enabling us to finish it. We are alive, we are well, and we will continue to give back to God.”

Archbishop Borokini, who spoke about the project, said the vicarage would serve as housing for the church’s priests, providing a stable and comfortable living space as they fulfill their duties to the congregation.

The cleric expressed gratitude to the Adegoroye family for their commitment to the church and God, despite the nation’s economic challenges

The cleric who prayed for Adegoroye’s family encouraged others in the congregation to follow their example, reflecting the church’s hope that this act of generosity would inspire a spirit of giving within the community.

Share

Please follow and like us: