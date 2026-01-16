Why I Brought On Chukwueze To Take Penalty – Chelle

Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, has talked about why he decided to bring on Samuel Chukwueze and Moses Simon during Nigeria’s tough penalty shootout loss to Morocco in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations semifinals.

There was no goal in the regulation time, leading the game to extratime and a penalty shootout where Morocco beat Nigeria 4-2. With seven minutes left in the game, Paris FC’s key player, Simon, replaced Raphael Onyedika, who struggled in his starting role.

In the closing moments of extra time, coach Chelle substituted Brentford’s Frank Onyeka for Chukwueze, suggesting he would be vital for the upcoming penalty shootout.

After the match, Chelle was questioned during the press conference about the effectiveness of his player substitutions against Morocco.

The Malian replied:“As I mentioned before, we usually play a 4-4- 2 formation, and I thought it was tough to push high pressure. “That’s why I brought on Moses.

After that, I brought on Chukwueze for the penalty shootout. We practiced for the penalty kicks, and according to the stats, the players who stepped up in the shootout were the top performers from the past month. That’s why we put him on the field.”